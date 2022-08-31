Bodies of two Yamunanagar men recovered from Karnal canal

: The police have recovered bodies of two youths from the Western Yamuna Canal near Karnal on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Gaurav, 25, of Bhambholi village of Yamunanagar district and Vikash, 24, of Yamunanagar city.

Police from Yamunanagar, who reached to take the bodies, said that the family members had told them that both of them were missing since Sunday and their motorcycles were recovered from different locations on the bank of the canal.

Police said that the cause of the deaths is yet to ascertain and the bodies have been sent for the postmortem and investigation is going on. ENDS