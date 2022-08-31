Bodies of two Yamunanagar men recovered from Karnal canal
: The police have recovered bodies of two youths from the Western Yamuna Canal near Karnal on Tuesday.
The deceased have been identified as Gaurav, 25, of Bhambholi village of Yamunanagar district and Vikash, 24, of Yamunanagar city.
Police from Yamunanagar, who reached to take the bodies, said that the family members had told them that both of them were missing since Sunday and their motorcycles were recovered from different locations on the bank of the canal.
Police said that the cause of the deaths is yet to ascertain and the bodies have been sent for the postmortem and investigation is going on. ENDS
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
