Body found on railway tracks in Ludhiana: 3 held for murder

Eight days after the body of a 35-year-old man was found on the railway tracks near Jassian village, three men were arrested for his murder on Thursday.

Two of the suspects, identified as Sohan Kumar alias Baba and Akhilesh Pratap Singh alias Shubham alias Murda, were arrested by the CIA staff while Deepak alias Kayua was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Ludhiana. All of them are residents of Ludhiana.

The case was lodged based on the complaint of Satpal Singh, 65, the father of the victim Harwinder Singh Happy of Rajjowal village, Ludhiana, who worked as a gardener on contract basis in the forest department. He told police that the accused are habitual offenders and killed his son with the intention of looting him.

As per his statement, Harwinder got back home from work at 5.30 pm on May 17 and left the house again at 7.30 pm after telling his family that he will return in three hours. “But, when he didn’t come back, my eldest son Ravinder Singh and his friends started looking for him, but to no avail,” said Satpal

Locals found the body lying near the tracks at around 7 am the next morning, following which Salem Tabri police reached the spot initially.

Since the body was found on the tracks, the GRP was informed and a police team led by inspector Jaskaran Singh, the investigating officer in the case, and the forensics team reached the spot. The family of the deceased was also called for identification.

A senior GRP officer said that they are conducting investigation to establish the motive behind the murder.

Possibility of murder was initially ruled out

Initially, GRP had ruled out the possibility of murder and initiated inquest proceedings, but after the autopsy revealed injuries to the head, a broken arm and injury marks on the back of the deceased, a murder case was registered.

A CIA official said that GRP was initially trying to project it as a railway accident, even when it was clear that it was a murder. However, GRP officials claimed that a murder case could not be registered initially in absence of evidence, as there was a possibility that Harwinder was mowed down by a train.

The trio has been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the GRP police station.

