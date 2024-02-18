Body of GMADA XEN’s missing son recovered from Bhakra Canal in Rupnagar

Nine days after the 35-year-old son of a retired GMADA executive engineer went missing, his body was recovered from Bhakra Canal near Grewal village, Rupnagar, over 40 km from his residence in Mohali. The body was fished out around 9 am and sent to the mortuary of the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali. (HT PHOTO)

Though no suicide note was recovered, police suspect the man ended his life by jumping into the canal, as his locked car was parked along the canal, a few kilometres behind, and the car keys and his mobile phone were in his pocket.

The body, which had no injury marks, was fished out around 9 am and sent to the mortuary of the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali. A board of three doctors will conduct the autopsy on Sunday to ascertain the cause of death.

Owed around ₹1 crore in payments

Sources familiar with the case said the deceased lived in Sector 67 and ran an advertisement business in Phase 4, Mohali, and owed around ₹1 crore in payments. He had even got notices from some radio channels over the pending dues for advertisements booked by him for his clients.

According to the deceased’s father, as per routine, he left home for gym around 7 am on February 8.

He called his wife around 8.30 am, informing that he will be going to Ropar to collect a payment. He also spoke to his mother, saying he will return home soon. However, eventually, his mobile phone was switched off.

Later, they got to know that his white colour Skoda Kushaq car was parked near Rolu Majra village near Bhakra Canal in Rupnagar.

The father said they rushed to the scene, where the car was locked and his son was nowhere to be seen.

On the father’s missing person complaint, Phase 11 police had registered a case under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the Indian Penal Code the same day.

Naveenpal Singh, station house officer (SHO), Phase 11 station, said that the exact reason behind his death will be revealed after autopsy.

“The victim was seen coming out of the gym normally and he was then seen at the Rupanagar barrier in his car,” an investigator said.