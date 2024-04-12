Body of kidnapped youth found in Karnal farms

The body of a 20-year-old youth, who was allegedly kidnapped, was found near Katlaheri village of Karnal on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Shubham, a local resident. (iStock)

The deceased was identified as Shubham, a local resident.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Deputy superintendent of police Gurmail Singh said that the family informed the control room about his kidnapping and later his body was recovered.

A murder case was lodged at Munak police station.