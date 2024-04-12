 Body of kidnapped youth found in Karnal farms - Hindustan Times
Body of kidnapped youth found in Karnal farms

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Apr 12, 2024 08:16 AM IST

Deputy superintendent of police Gurmail Singh said that the family informed the control room about his kidnapping and later his body was recovered

The body of a 20-year-old youth, who was allegedly kidnapped, was found near Katlaheri village of Karnal on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Shubham, a local resident.
The deceased was identified as Shubham, a local resident.

The deceased was identified as Shubham, a local resident.

Deputy superintendent of police Gurmail Singh said that the family informed the control room about his kidnapping and later his body was recovered.

A murder case was lodged at Munak police station.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Body of kidnapped youth found in Karnal farms
Friday, April 12, 2024
