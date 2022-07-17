Bolero hits ambulance; driver, woman killed, 3 injured in Mahendragarh
An ambulance driver and a woman, who had given birth to a girl child a day earlier, died and three others received injuries after a Bolero hit an ambulance in Mahendragarh on Friday night, the police said.
In his complaint to the police, Pawan Saini of Narnaul said his wife Rashmi was admitted to Rohtak’s PGIMS, where she delivered a girl child on July 10.
“When we were coming back to Narnaul, a Bolero hit the ambulance in which my wife Rashmi and driver Sandeep died. I, my mother, and my daughter received injuries,” he added.
The police have booked the Bolero diver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.
Will apprise voters of govt’s scams, says Abhay Chautala
Indian National Lok Dal secretary general Abhay Singh Chautala on Saturday said his party will apprise the people of the different scams that took place during the tenure of the BJP-JJP government in Haryana. Chautala was in Ambala to chair a party workers' meeting as part of his statewide outreach plan ahead of the party's founder and former deputy PM Chaudhary Devi Lal's birthday celebrations in Fatehabad on September 25.
Man gets 20-year rigorous imprisonment for abducting, raping teen in Panipat
A fast-track court in Panipat has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment convicting him of raping and kidnapping a 17-year-old girl. The father of the victim had filed a complaint with the police on March 19, 2020, about the missing of his daughter at the Israna police station of Panipat district. On his complaint, the police registered an FIR under Section 365 of the IPC and started the investigation.
Mohali admn kicks off state’s flagship green scheme
The district administration and forest department kicked off the state's flagship green scheme, 'Shaheed-e-Azam, Bhagat Singh Hariyawal Laher' at the City Park, Sector 68, on Saturday. A single-day plantation drive and van mahotsav was organised at Sector 68, and plantation drives were simultaneously held at 50 sites. Around 20,000 saplings were planted. Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh and deputy commissioner Amit Talwar were among those in attendence.
Monsoon misery: Road cave-ins turn Panchkula roads into motorists’ nightmare
With the arrival of the monsoon, multiple road cave-ins and uneven potholed roads have turned the roads in Panchkula into a veritable nightmare for motorists. Two other cave-ins were reported in a residential area in Sector 7 and next to the Sector 10/11-15/16 roundabout. While these roads fall under the jurisdiction of MC, its commissioner Dharamvir Singh said he was unaware of the cave-ins, but the roads will be repaired at the earliest.
Two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) posted at the Safidon police chowki court in Jind were booked under various Sections for allegedly threatening a woman of a Jind village by visiting her home. The police have booked both the ASIs under Sections 294, 354-A, 354-D, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and started an investigation into the matter.
