Bollywood actor Nana Patekar meets Himachal CM Sukhu

Renowned Bollywood actor Nana Patekar and Rajpal Yadav, producer Anil Sharma and other crew members of film ‘Journey’ called on chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at his official residence Oakover here on Monday late evening. Bollywood actors Nana Patekar and Rajpal Yadav call on Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, at his residence 'Oakover', in Shimla on Monday. (ANI)

The chief minister apprised them that the state government was promoting film production in Himachal. To promote Himachal as a preferred destination for film production, the government has formulated a comprehensive film policy and planning to set up a film facilitation cell in the department of information and public relations as a single window platform for granting permission thereby ensuring a prompt online process within three working days, he said.

“Our government will offer more developed film shooting locations to producers with improved amenities,” he said and added that the government will allow the film units engaged in outdoor shooting of films in the state to use airstrips and helipads located in various parts of Himachal.

The chief minister said the state government was also planning to institute Annual Film Awards for quality films with at least 50% shooting in the state. To create a film development fund for organising festivals, awards, and related activities is also under consideration, he reiterated.