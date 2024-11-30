Bollywood actress Meenakshi Seshadri to perform at Gita Mahotsav

Actress Meenakshi Seshadri will portray the role of Draupadi at the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav-2024 in Kurukshetra. Actress Meenakshi Seshadri will portray the role of Draupadi at the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav-2024 in Kurukshetra. (HT File)

The actress has also released a video clip announcing her participation in the festival. Seshadri and her team will perform the play Draupadi, based on the Mahabharat, on December 11 at the main stage of Brahmasarovar Purushottampura Bagh at 6.30 pm.

An official spokesperson said that the schedule for the cultural programmes, which will take place daily from December 5 to December 11 at the Brahmasarovar Purushottampura Bagh, has been finalised.

The programmes aim to connect visitors and tourists with the teachings of the sacred Gita while also bringing to life key moments from the Mahabharat. As part of the celebrations, renowned actors and actresses from the film industry have been invited to perform.

On December 5, Tanzanian and Haryana artists will present a choreography performance at the main stage, while on December 7 actor Ashutosh Rana and his team will present a play titled Hamare Ram.

On December 9, artist Manisha will hold a sand art exhibition based on the Mahabharat, followed by a poetry session with Kumar Vishwas and other poets.

The performance of Draupadi by Meenakshi Seshadri December 11 will be one of the key attractions of the festival, the spokesperson said.