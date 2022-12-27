‘Bomb threat’ at Ludhiana hotel: Man nabbed from Delhi

Hours after the manager of Hotel Hyatt Regency on Ferozepur Road purportedly received a bomb threat on WhatsApp on Tuesday, a man who is reportedly suffering from mental health issues was nabbed from Delhi.

A senior police official said that it was found during investigation that the message was sent from the National Capital.

Joint commissioner of police Somya Mishra, said, “The person who issued the threat was traced and nabbed with the help of Delhi Police. As per preliminary information, the person suffers from mental health issues. Delhi Police officials told us that he has also issued threats to various other hotels at severallocations.”

“We are verifying the information and a local police team is going to Delhi to investigate further,” Mishra said.

After hotel authorities informed police, teams comprising the bomb squad and around 100 personnel led by Mishra and ADCPs Rupinder Kaur Sra and Sameer Verma started a search operation on the premises.

Police officials initially remained tight-lipped and maintained that the search was part of a mock drill being carried out to check the preparedness of police in the wake of New Year.

During the operation, the visitors and staff were asked to vacate the hotel and checking was conducted at the adjoining buildings as well.