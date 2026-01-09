Bomb threat triggers security alert at Himachal high court

Security was intensified at the Himachal Pradesh high court following a bomb threat received via email on Thursday. This is the fourth such threat in recent years after similar hoaxes were reported on June 17, 2024, and in April and June 2025. (File)

Police, accompanied by dog squads and bomb disposal units, conducted a comprehensive search of the complex. The authorities opted not to evacuate the building during the operation, which ultimately yielded no suspicious objects.

This is the fourth such threat in recent years after similar hoaxes were reported on June 17, 2024, and in April and June 2025.

The latest scare comes just a week after a January 1 explosion near the Nalagarh police station. The blast, which created a 2.5-ft crater, is currently under investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after pro-Khalistan groups Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and the Punjab Sovereignty Alliance (PSA) claimed responsibility online.

Judicial court complex in Dharamshala evacuated after bomb threat

The judicial court complex in Dharamshala was evacuated on Thursday after a bomb threat was received, officials said.

The threat was sent via email, claiming that the complex would be blown up using explosives. Following the alert from court authorities, police personnel, including bomb disposal squads, rushed to the premises.

A thorough search of the premises was conducted, but nothing suspicious was found. After the security check, normal functioning of the court complex was resumed.

Soumya Sambasivan, DIG (Northern Range), said, “We took immediate action after receiving the information. The premises were sanitised with the help of the bomb squad and a quick response team. We are investigating the source of the email.”