Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bond policy: medical students to take out protest march today

Bond policy: medical students to take out protest march today

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 15, 2022 01:11 AM IST

The Haryana state medical teachers’ association (HSMTA) also extended its support to the protesting MBBS students

Bond policy: medical students to take out protest march today
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: The students of Haryana’s all medical colleges will gather at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science (PGIMS) here on Tuesday and take out a protest march against the bond policy.The medical students have been protesting since November 1 inside the PGIMS campus, demanding rollback of the bond policy. The Haryana state medical teachers’ association (HSMTA) also extended its support to the protesting MBBS students.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP