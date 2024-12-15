Bone of contention: BJP cries ‘fowl’ after protected bird served at dinner for Sukhu

The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit on Saturday sought an apology from chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for allegedly asking his associates if they wish to eat “Jungli Murga” (Grey Junglefowl), a protected species. Grey Junglefowl (HT file Photo)

Demanding a probe and action in this matter, a Dharamshala-based animal rights NGO has filed a complaint to the chief conservator of the wildlife department in Dharamshala on Saturday, seeking action “against those who killed the “Jungli Murga”, those consuming it and CM for encouraging others to consume the same”.

On Friday night during the ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ initiative of the state government, chief minister visited Tikkar village in Kupvi tehsil of Chopal subdivision in Shimla district. Here he attended a dinner at a villager’s home where the protected species was served.

“Jungli Murga” is a protected species and hunting is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. This species, found in areas above 3,000 feet in Himachal Pradesh, is protected, and hunting it is a punishable offence.

Although the chief minister did not consume the particular dish himself, it was served to the other accompanying guests.

The incident came to light after an animal welfare organisation shared a video and the menu that included “Jungli Murga”, siddu, bichu booti (a local herb), and breads made from maize and wheat, which quickly went viral.

Subsequently, the BJP condemned the incident and sought an apology and action terming the same as unacceptable.

In the video shared widely on the internet, Sukhu is seen saying, “Inko do Jungli Murga, hume thodi khana hai (Give them Jungli Murga, I don’t have to eat).” Sukhu is then seen asking his companions if they wish to eat the dish.

NGO head Dheeraj Mahajan said, “We received information that a “Jungli Murga” also known as jungle fowl bird was on the menu of CM’s dinner last night. Jungle fowl comes under the second schedule of Wildlife Protection Act and it cannot be killed or served in food. We feel it is morally wrong also and we are supposed to protect wild animals. If the chief of the state, our CM, would promote eating “Jungli Murga”, we disagree with him. So we have come here to file a complaint with the forest department to inquire about the facts and take action against all those persons if they have killed jungle fowl, eaten or promoted its killing or hunting.”

“Jungli Murga” (Grey Junglefowl) is an endangered species listed in Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Act 2022. Hunting and eating this species is illegal,” said BJP spokesperson and state social media in-charge Chetan Bragata in a statement issued on Saturday.

Bragata demanded that the CM should issue an apology and take strict action against those responsible for serving the dish at the dinner.

Former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said, “While the government claims to address people’s grievances through outreach programs like Jan Manch, they are now indulging in picnics. Consuming a protected species like wild chicken is punishable with jail time and fines. Yet, the chief minister’s office prints menus featuring the dish and serves it to ministers with relish.”

Thakur also pointed out that there are provisions for imprisonment and fines for hunting and eating “Jungli Murga.” He accused the CM of not only having the dish featured on the dinner menu but also encouraging his associates to eat it.

Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma called on the forest department to take action in this matter.

Meanwhile, Sukhu responded by saying that eating non-vegetarian food is a way of life in villages and accused the opposition leaders of making an issue out of it.

Sukhu responded by saying, “The villagers served the chicken (desi) for dinner, but I refused as I do not eat it and now Jai Ram Thakur is making an issue out of it.” “I do not eat oily and non-vegetarian food due to health reasons,” he later added in a statement on X, insisting that Opposition leaders have no real issue and are merely trying to tarnish the image of the villagers.