Bone selling racket: Cremation ground in-charge, son arrested in Khanna

The in-charge of a cremation ground in Khanna and his son were arrested on Friday for their alleged involvement in a bone selling racket.

The accused have been identified as Nirmal Singh of Ravidas Puri, Khanna, and his son Jaswinder Singh alias Gogi, a locker operator.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Rinku Lakhia of Krishna Nagar, Khanna. Lakhia said that his son passed away in November 2021 and the accused had asked him to bury a piece of his bone at the cremation ground and dig it out when they come to immerse the remains.

Lakhia said that they cremated the body and when the returned the next day, they found that the bone had vanished.

“I decided to catch them red handed, so I contacted the duo and asked them for some bones to perform a ritual. They told me that they can sell me as many bones as I need in exchange for money,” said the complainant.

“I recorded the conversation and lodged a complaint with the police on May 13. After investigation, they registered a case and arrested the duo,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sub-inspector Davinder Singh, the investigating officer in the case, said that an FIR under Sections 297 (trespassing on burial places, etc), 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) and 34 (common intention) of IPC has been lodged .