Book detailing healing powers of dance released in Chandigarh

ByHT Corespondent, Chandigarh
Sep 09, 2023 12:36 AM IST

A book titled "Indian Classical Dance: The Healing Powers" was launched at Pracheen Kala Kendra. The author, Guru Kanaka Sudhakar, is a Delhi-based Bharatanatyam artiste and choreographer. The book launch was followed by a lecture and a dance demonstration.

A book titled “Indian Classical Dance: The Healing Powers” was launched at the ML Koser indoor auditorium of Pracheen Kala Kendra, Sector 35, on Friday.

A book titled “Indian Classical Dance: The Healing Powers” released in Chandigarh. (HT PHOTO)

Authored by Guru Kanaka Sudhakar, the book has been published by Shubhi Publications.

The book launch was followed by a lecture by the author, who is a Delhi-based Bharatanatyam artiste, choreographer and research worker, who has mentored and nurtured over 1,000 dancers over the past three decades.

Author’s senior disciple Gunjan Barodia and Aditi Mehra, a senior kathak student of Pracheen Kala Kendra, demonstrated symmetric Bharatanatyam movements that have health benefits.

