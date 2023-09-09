Book detailing healing powers of dance released in Chandigarh
A book titled "Indian Classical Dance: The Healing Powers" was launched at Pracheen Kala Kendra. The author, Guru Kanaka Sudhakar, is a Delhi-based Bharatanatyam artiste and choreographer. The book launch was followed by a lecture and a dance demonstration.
A book titled “Indian Classical Dance: The Healing Powers” was launched at the ML Koser indoor auditorium of Pracheen Kala Kendra, Sector 35, on Friday.
Authored by Guru Kanaka Sudhakar, the book has been published by Shubhi Publications.
The book launch was followed by a lecture by the author, who is a Delhi-based Bharatanatyam artiste, choreographer and research worker, who has mentored and nurtured over 1,000 dancers over the past three decades.
Author’s senior disciple Gunjan Barodia and Aditi Mehra, a senior kathak student of Pracheen Kala Kendra, demonstrated symmetric Bharatanatyam movements that have health benefits.
