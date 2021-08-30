Book Karnal SDM, cops within a week: Farmers to Haryana govt

Farmer union leaders from Haryana have demanded registration of FIRs against Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha and police officials involved in Saturday’s lathicharge on peasants, besides listing other demands.

The farmer leaders have given a week’s deadline to the Haryana government to accept their demands. They demanded ₹25-lakh compensation and government job to the next of kin of farmer Sushil Kajal, claiming that he had died due to injuries received in the lathicharge, financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each to all injured and free medical treatment.

The decision was taken in a mahapanchayat called at Gharaunda grain market of Karnal. Farmers said if their demands are not met, they will gherao Karnal’s mini secretariat on September 7.

Protect Haryana farmers, Charuni to SKM

Addressing the gathering, Haryana BKU president Gurnam Singh Charuni also made an emotional appeal to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders to help and support Haryana farmers facing legal action for their protests against the leaders of the ruling party. He said while Haryana farmers were braving batons and police cases, the SKM hasn’t moved a step to help them out. “We are fed up of the famer-police clashes now. The SKM should make it clear their stand clear once and for all; we can take care of ourselves,” he said. Farmers said they will continue the oppose the ruling party leaders in Haryana. They said only farmers in Haryana were facing police brutality.