Book launches, panel discussions mark Day 1 of Abhivyakti-2024 fest

The three-day literary festival— Abhivyakti-2024—by the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) commenced on Friday at Khetarpal Officers’ Mess and Institute, Headquarters Western Command, Chandimandir Military Station. (From left) AWWA regional president Shuchi Katiyar, president Sunita Dwivedi and former army chief Gen VP Malik’s wife Ranjana Malik inaugurating the three-day literature festival at Western Command, Chandimandir on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)

The ceremonial inauguration was done by AWWA president Sunita Dwivedi, regional president Shuchi Katiyar, and the wife of former COAS Gen VP Malik Ranjana Malik by lighting the lamp.

With the theme of “Explore, Express and Experience”, Day 1 of the festival witnessed panel discussions from various personalities. This three-day literary celebration will conclude on November 10.

The event, which is open to all, will draw a diverse array of renowned personalities – celebrities, authors, storytellers, poets, artists and intellectuals – who will contribute to the vibrant atmosphere. Books—Aalekh” by Meenu Tripathi; “Abhaya”, depicting the lives of 27 Indian women having made a difference in their lives, edited by Soni Sangwan and “Kargil Yoddha” by Shikha Akhilesh Saxena— were also launched.

Actor Boman Irani spoke about his childhood struggle and finally carving a niche for himself in Bollywood. “I am privileged to be among such a highly revered audience. We are proud of our Army. Their valour has stories to be told for the next 50 years,” he said.

Moderated by Major General Anand Saxena, panellists shared their insightful thoughts on the topic “Unshackling the Financial Labyrinth”.

Author Neelesh Kulkarni in conversation with Colonel Avnish Sharma touched upon unexplored dimensions of Indian civilisation and culture during a discussion on the topic “India’s Civilizational History: A Brilliant Mosaic”.

Two AWWA achievers were also felicitated by the association president. There was an exhibition of books and creative goods by AWWA-aided individuals and organisations.