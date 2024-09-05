Bouncer shot at in Dhanas: Taxi driver arrested, two at large

Two days after a bouncer working at a nightclub was shot at while returning home, police have arrested a taxi driver in the case from Amritsar. The Chandigarh police had registered a case under the Arms Act and for attempted murder. (HT Photo)

The accused, Gurvinder, is a resident of Mansa. Two more accused case are currently absconding. Police have also recovered the Hundai Accent taxi involved in the crime.

The victim, a 40-year-old Dhanas resident, Gurjeet Singh, who owns a security firm and works as a bouncer at a local nightclub was shot at while returning home on Monday night.

Singh, also known as Bhura, told police that around 10 pm when he was on his way home after workout he noticed a white Accent trailing his Toyota Fortuner.

The vehicle’s occupants repeatedly flashed lights as they followed him from the JP Plant area towards Dhanas Lake.

As he drove 300-400 metres past the plant, the Accent pulled alongside his vehicle and the occupants fired two shots at him, but he escaped.

The victim said he saw three men in car—one sitting in the front passenger seat and another in the back. The assailants fired four shots, with two hitting the victim’s car.

In his statement to the police, Singh pointed to a potential motive behind the attack, recalling an altercation that occurred on the night of August 25-26 at Deora Club in Sector 26. During the incident, Vijay, a resident of Sector 25 currently staying at PGI, had confronted Singh in a drunken state after being asked to step down from the stage while he was dancing. Vijay allegedly threatened Singh, vowing to “finish him” within two to three days.

The Chandigarh police had registered a case under the Arms Act and for attempted murder. CCTV footage revealed that the taxi had initially stopped at a gas station near Sector 17 police station before the attack. The suspects later fled.

This is the second attack involving the same suspect in less than a week.

Last Sunday, a group of 6-7 armed men had shot at the owner of a popular night food outlet in Chandigarh. The attackers opened fire at his residence in Sector 56 as well as his food outlet near Post Graduate Institute Medical Education and Research. The notorious “Vijay Group” later claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media post.