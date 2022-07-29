Boxing champ found dead, cops suspect drug overdose

: A 20-year-old junior national boxing champion Kuldeep Singh was found dead in a field in Bathinda’s Talwandi Sabo town under mysterious circumstances.

Following allegations of foul play, the police have registered a case under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against one Khushdeep Singh and others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talwandi Sabo DSP Jatin Bansal said the accused Khushdeep Singh was arrested on Thursday.

Police suspect that the death could be related to drug overdose as several syringe marks were spotted on the deceased’s right arm. After attending training at the stadium on Wednesday morning, Kuldeep did not reach home. In the evening, his body was found in a field on Rama Road, near a water channel. He was cremated at Talwandi on Thursday.

According to eyewitnesses, Kuldeep’s mobile was lying near the body, while a syringe was also seen on the spot.

Further investigation would be undertaken on the basis of the postmortem examination report, said Talwandi SHO Daljeet Singh.

A viscera sample has been sent to the state forensic laboratory for chemical analysis to ascertain the cause of death, the DSP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kuldeep won the junior boxing championship in 2018 after winning the under-17 national school games.

His coach Hardeep Singh said he was training Kuldeep for the last over three months and some time back his suspected narcotic habit caught attention. He was admitted to a local hospital for a few days and treated for drug overdose, said the coach.

Kuldeep was counselled and he remained regular at practice after that.

“Kuldeep attended the morning training session on Wednesday. A foul play is suspected behind the tragic death of the promising champion as nearly 100 syringe marks were spotted on his arm,” said the coach. ENDS