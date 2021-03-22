Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Boycott call forces Khattar to inaugurate projects via video conference
chandigarh news

Boycott call forces Khattar to inaugurate projects via video conference

During the state-level programme, the chief minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of as many as 163 projects in 22 districts
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:30 AM IST
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (HT Photo)

Chandigarh: Facing protests and boycott in the wake of ongoing farmers’ stir, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday inaugurated and laid through videoconference foundation stones of numerous developmental projects of different departments, including education, health, sports, roads, water, and power.

During the state-level programme, the chief minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of as many as 163 projects in 22 districts that includes inauguration of 80 projects worth 475 crore and laying foundation stones of 83 projects worth 935 crore.

An official spokesperson said Khattar inaugurated nine projects and laid foundation stones of 24 other projects in Jind district, while Rohtak district got 18 projects worth 132 crore.

The inability of the BJP-JJP leaders to move freely across Haryana and hold public functions due to the ongoing boycott call given by the agitating farmers had surfaced repeatedly in the budget session concluded last week.

During the assembly session, the state government reached out to the Congress to intervene and persuade the farmers to withdraw their boycott calls. The chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also moved resolution in the assembly to condemn those giving a call to boycott “leaders of any political party”. The resolution was adopted with a voice vote and the Congress had walked out of the House as a mark of protest against the resolution.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh soar to year’s highest at 239

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan goes on inauguration spree in UT, Mohali

HP reintroduces curbs to contain Covid spike

Amid farmers’ stir, mustard harvesting goes unhindered in Haryana

Farmers stage protest against MP Dharambir in Rohtak

Farmers and representatives of various khaps on Sunday protested against Bhiwani-Mahendergarh MP Dharambir Singh outside the district secretariat when he came to take part in Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s video conference.

After seeing the farmers protesting, the MP left the conference mid-way and took the back gate to leave the secretariat. The farmers continued raising slogans against Dharambir amid heavy security.

Phogat Khap head Balwant Nambardar said had already announced a boycott of the BJP-JJP leaders and will continue to do so until the three farm laws are repealed. “We will continue our protests against the rulling party leaders,” he added.

JP Dalal attended conference in Bhiwani

Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal attended the chief minister’s conference in Bhiwani amid heavy police security. “ Some people are misleading the farmers that mandis will be scrapped which is not true. Our government is committed to purchase farmers’ produce at the minimum support price in the mandis. This time, the rate of mustard and other crops is much higher than the MSP and this has given a chance to people to sell their crop outside the mandi too,” the minister said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP