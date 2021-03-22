Boycott call forces Khattar to inaugurate projects via video conference

Chandigarh: Facing protests and boycott in the wake of ongoing farmers’ stir, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday inaugurated and laid through videoconference foundation stones of numerous developmental projects of different departments, including education, health, sports, roads, water, and power.

During the state-level programme, the chief minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of as many as 163 projects in 22 districts that includes inauguration of 80 projects worth ₹475 crore and laying foundation stones of 83 projects worth ₹935 crore.

An official spokesperson said Khattar inaugurated nine projects and laid foundation stones of 24 other projects in Jind district, while Rohtak district got 18 projects worth ₹132 crore.

The inability of the BJP-JJP leaders to move freely across Haryana and hold public functions due to the ongoing boycott call given by the agitating farmers had surfaced repeatedly in the budget session concluded last week.

During the assembly session, the state government reached out to the Congress to intervene and persuade the farmers to withdraw their boycott calls. The chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also moved resolution in the assembly to condemn those giving a call to boycott “leaders of any political party”. The resolution was adopted with a voice vote and the Congress had walked out of the House as a mark of protest against the resolution.

Farmers stage protest against MP Dharambir in Rohtak

Farmers and representatives of various khaps on Sunday protested against Bhiwani-Mahendergarh MP Dharambir Singh outside the district secretariat when he came to take part in Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s video conference.

After seeing the farmers protesting, the MP left the conference mid-way and took the back gate to leave the secretariat. The farmers continued raising slogans against Dharambir amid heavy security.

Phogat Khap head Balwant Nambardar said had already announced a boycott of the BJP-JJP leaders and will continue to do so until the three farm laws are repealed. “We will continue our protests against the rulling party leaders,” he added.

JP Dalal attended conference in Bhiwani

Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal attended the chief minister’s conference in Bhiwani amid heavy police security. “ Some people are misleading the farmers that mandis will be scrapped which is not true. Our government is committed to purchase farmers’ produce at the minimum support price in the mandis. This time, the rate of mustard and other crops is much higher than the MSP and this has given a chance to people to sell their crop outside the mandi too,” the minister said.