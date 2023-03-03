Brace for hotter, drier March in Chandigarh

The above average temperature seen in February is set to continue in March, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A woman all covered up for protection from the sun in Chandigarh on a hot Thursday afternoon. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

As per the long-range forecast (LRF) issued by IMD for March to May, above average temperature and below average rain will remain a trend through the period.

The IMD report, prepared using probability models, said above average maximum and minimum temperatures were likely in March. While the average maximum temperature for the month in the city is 28°C, it is 14.7°C in the case of minimum temperature. The city is also not likely to receive the normal rainfall of 18.5 mm in the month.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “Rain during this period is dependent on Western Disturbances (WD). WDs must be strong to cause rainfall and due to global factors, this will remain less likely. Due to low precipitation, we can expect higher temperatures.”

Notably, the city had recorded a hotter than normal March in 2022 as well. In fact, with an average maximum temperature of 30.9°C, it was the warmest March ever since IMD started keeping records at its Sector-39 observatory. At 16.6°C, the average minimum temperature was also higher than normal.

Last year, an anti-cyclonic movement had formed over Rajasthan that had led to zero precipitation in March, making it driest in the past 14 years.

This year, a similar movement formed over Gujarat and parts of Rajasthan in February itself.

While below average rain is expected this summer, Singh added that it was too early to say whether the same trend will continue in the monsoon period.

Another WD likely to affect region over weekend

After partially cloudy weather and cool winds due to an active WD for the past couple of days, another WD is expected to affect the city from Saturday. Rain, however, will remain unlikely and clear skies will return from Monday onwards.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature dipped slightly from 29.8°C on Wednesday to 29.7°C on Thursday, but was still four degrees above normal. The minimum temperature also dropped from 15.3°C to 15°C, but was also four degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature may hit the 30°C mark, while the minimum temperature will remain between 15°C and 16°C.