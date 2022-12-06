Brace for more snow from Friday onwards: J&K MeT

Sub-zero temperatures, haze and dry weather conditions continued in the Valley on Tuesday while the weather office expects rain and snowfall in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir Friday onwards.

Officials of the meteorological (MeT) department said all major weather monitoring stations of Kashmir recorded temperatures below freezing point on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Srinagar witnessed the night temperature of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, down from the season’s highest so far (minus 3.4 degrees) on Sunday night.

“Weather is mainly clear in Jammu division and cloudy with haze in Kashmir,” said Mukhtar Ahmad, MeT department deputy director.

Pahalgam was the coldest place in the Valley at minus 3.8 degrees, while the ski resort of Gulmarg experienced a low of minus 3.5 degrees. Qazigund experienced the minimum temperature of minus 2.2 degrees, while Jammu recorded a low of 7.3°C.

Ahmad said a fresh western disturbance was likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas December 9 onwards.

“There is a possibility of light snow over plains and lower reaches and light to moderate snow over middle and higher reaches on December 9 evening till December 10 over central and southern parts of Kashmir,” he added.

“Partly to generally cloudy weather is expected thereafter till December 16,” he said.