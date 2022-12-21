Brain-dead Kurukshetra teen’s organs save five lives at PGIMER Chandigarh

An 18-year-old Haryana boy, who was declared brain dead after suffering injuries in an accident, gave new lease of life to five people after his family agreed to donate his organs at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

The deceased, Rajiv Kumar, a resident of Kurukshetra, had met with an accident on December 13. His family first rushed him to the civil hospital in Pehowa and later shifted him to PGIMER in an extremely precarious condition.

However, Kumar could not be revived and subsequently, after following the protocols as per Transplantation of Human Organs Act,1994, doctors declared him brain dead on December 16.

Kamlesh, Kumar’s braveheart mother, showcased immense grit and consented for organ donation, said a PGIMER official.

Following her consent, the teenager’s liver and kidneys were transplanted to three matching recipients at the institute, giving the terminally ill patients new life.

Kumar’s corneas were also transplanted to two people, giving them the gift of sight.

“Organ donation in India and especially in north India is still in the nascent stage. But the efforts being put to improve public awareness about this altruistic cause are definitely indicating positive signs, as many noble minds, such as that of the family of Rajiv Kumar, are coming forward to take this brave decision. We can never thank them enough,” said Dr Vipin Koushal, nodal officer, Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, PGIMER.

The families of the organ recipients found it hard to convey their immense gratitude to the donor family for their courageous decision.

“We knew that liver transplant was the only option for our son to survive his debilitating liver ailment. With frequent hospitalisation, heavy medication and daily ordeal of managing even the smallest of things, life became sheer torture for him, with no hope of recovery. It seems God himself came in the guise of a donor and gave our son a second chance to live,” said a tearful relative of the 24-year-old liver recipient.

The same sentiment was echoed by both kidney recipients after they underwent surgery. “I can’t believe my luck. The decision of a stranger, who wanted only to help others, gave me a new lease of life,” said one of the kidney recipients.