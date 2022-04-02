Breast cancer awareness campaign launched in Mohali

A special breast cancer awareness campaign “Jeeto” was launched at Hotel Radisson Red in Sector 66 on Friday. As part of the initiative, being spearheaded by Deep Shergill of Nanke Manke and Ghaint Punjab, Nargis Dutt Foundation, Max Healthcare, Indorama Corporation India and AU Small Finance Bank, awareness seminars will be conducted at educational institutes and educational pamphlets will be distributed.

Former MP and founder chairperson of Nargis Dutt Foundation, Priya Dutt; additional solicitor general of India Satya Pal Jain, former Mohali municipal councillor and director of Paragon School, Sector 69, Mohanbir Singh Shergill offered their support to the campaign. Veteran marathon runner Fauja Singh was also present and encouraged the team.

Punjabi artistes, including Neeru Bajwa, Ninja, Zora Randhawa and Jashan Singh, will also join the campaign to spread awareness about cancer.