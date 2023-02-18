Bribery case: Punjab vigilance yet to summon AAP MLA to record statement

More than 48 hours after Rashim Garg, a close aide of the Bathinda Rural legislator Amit Rattan Kotfatta was arrested red-handed with bribe money, the vigilance bureau (VB) is yet to summon the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader to record his statement in the case of political corruption.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials privy to the probe on Saturday said the ongoing custodial interrogation of Garg may prove crucial in gathering clinching material evidence in the politically sensitive matter that is under public scrutiny. Besides the VB is relying on audio transcripts to build a strong case.

The matter has led to political uproar ahead of the forthcoming budget session as the opposition has levelled serious charges against the Bhagwant Mann government for allegedly trying to protect Kotfatta. Kotfatta remained incommunicado on Saturday.

Though Kotfatta has been named in the FIR for allegedly demanding a bribe but he has not been nominated in the crime.

However, the FIR stated that more people may be nominated on the basis of investigation.

Sources said following a complaint filed by Pritpal Kumar, a resident of Bathinda’s Ghudda village, with the VB headquarters against the MLA and his aide Garg, a trap was laid by the bureau’s Bathinda range.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The entire operation was monitored closely by the top brass of VB as the chief minister’s office accorded approval to follow the charge of political corruption, said the official requesting anonymity.

When Garg was arrested from the circuit house on Thursday evening, the MLA was present in the same building.

“Garg was caught red-handed as the cash of ₹ 4 lakh with denomination of ₹ 2,000 notes that were duly marked by the VB sleuths, did not reach the MLA. The entire operation by video recorded by journalists present on the spot where the money was recovered from Garg’s SUV,” said another official.

As VB questioned Kotfatta at the circuit house immediately after Garg’s arrest, questions were raised on the alleged delay in action against the MLA.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the officials said VB is working for strong evidence on record before initiating any action against the MLA.

“The complainant has submitted a bunch of material evidence to buttress his charges. But these audio transcripts need validation. Allegations that development funds were delayed with the aim of extracting bribes and VB has summoned files of rural development and panchayat for technical examination to prove undue delay in disbursal of funds,” added officials.

The first-time MLA Kotfatta posted a video on Thursday night where he claimed innocence and demanded a fair investigation.

VB sources said the initial investigation hinted that Garg is an old associate of Kotfatta.

“Garg worked at a private telecom company and is known as a trusted aide of the MLA, even when Kotfatta was in the Shiromani Akali Dal. We hope Bathinda VB would make progress to push the case to a logical conclusion in the next few days,” said a police official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}