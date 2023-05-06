Brace for more rain from toady: J&K MeT dept

Weather improved in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday as the sun shone bright, while the meteorological (MeT) department predicted more rains from Saturday.

A man steers his boat in the interiors of Dal Lake on a sunny day in Srinagar on Friday. (AFP)

The weather was mainly fair in the Kashmir valley after the skies cleared following intermittent rainfall since May 1.

Though the day was pleasantly warm, night temperatures ran below normal on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Srinagar witnessed a minimum of 9.6°C, just 0.1 degree below normal, while Jammu recorded a low of 17.3°C, some 5.3°C below normal.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir witnessed a low of 3.6°C, some 1.3 degrees below normal, whereas Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of 2.2°C, some 2.1 degrees below normal.

A MeT update said that there was a prediction of rains between May 6 and 8. “There is a prediction of rain at many places from May 6 to 8,” it said.

It also stated that from May 9 to 12, the weather will be mainly dry and advised for spraying on dry days.

“On May 5 and May 9 to 11, the weather is favourable for spraying and harvesting,” it said.