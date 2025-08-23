Bring facts on rotten meat confiscation to fore: Mirwaiz

Chief priest of Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday demanded the government to bring facts about rotten meat confiscation into the public domain as he castigated the opaqueness over the issue. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (File)

While addressing the Friday congregation at Jamia Masjid Srinagar, Mirwaiz expressed deep concern over the rotten meat scandal saying it has shaken people’s trust and created widespread anxiety for the past more than two weeks.

Mirwaiz said that despite assurances by the authorities for a thorough investigation into this serious matter, not much is known about its follow up. “Who are the people behind it , for how long has it been going on, have any arrests been made? All this needs to be put in public domain, to address people’s concern and anxiety with regard to this matter,” he said adding that it is imperative that a foolproof mechanism is put in place to ensure such incidents never recur. “There should be no leniency whatsoever with those involved in this heinous act that puts people’s health and lives at grave risk,” he said.

To prevent sale of sub-standard and unsafe meat, Jammu and Kashmir government has come down heavily on food vendors and businesses by issuing a slew of controlling measures, including ban on packaged food products without proper and complete label.

The measures come after the Food Safety Department, Srinagar, in coordination with the Drug and Food Control Organisation (DFCO), found quintals of decayed meat from an industrial estate in Zakoora on the outskirts of Srinagar on July 31. Since then Kashmir has been rattled by a series of seizures and confiscation of hundreds of kilograms of rotten, unsafe or stale meat or its products meant to be distributed to various eateries of the valley.

