Bring petro products under GST regime: Punjab AAP to Centre
Chandigarh : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday appealed to the Centre to bring petroleum products under the goods and services tax (GST) regime and reduce oil prices to give relief to common people.
Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to states to reduce taxes on fuel prices, AAP’s state unit chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said the Centre had increased the tax on petroleum products by 250% in last five years. “State governments cannot impose any additional taxes and the central government should, therefore, lend a helping by reducing prices,” he said.
Kang also pointed out that the state was passing through a difficult phase financially. There have been demands from time to time to include petroleum products, including petroleum, natural gas and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) under the GST, but it did not go through due to lack of consensus among states.
The AAP formed its government in Punjab last month following a massive victory in the state assembly elections.
In November 2021, the then Congress government had slashed the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, making them cheaper in the state by ₹10 and ₹5 per litre, respectively.
Delhi: Bhalswa landfill smoulders for 2nd day, shrouds areas in toxic haze
The massive fire that broke out at Bhalswa landfill in north west Delhi on Tuesday continued for the second day, enveloping the localities around the waste mountain in a thick toxic haze, with the firefighting operation continuing till late Wednesday evening. A senior North Delhi Municipal Corporation official overseeing the landfill management said that the blaze has been controlled, but some inner parts continue to smoulder which is generating a lot of smoke.
Punjab govt scraps sand mining contract in Ropar cluster
The Punjab government has terminated the sand mining contract in Ropar cluster while forfeiting the security of contractors who were operating the Ferozepur and Amritsar clusters. The development comes days after the mining department had terminated the contracts of Ferozepur and Amritsar clusters while suspending the contracts in Ropar, Mohali and Hoshiarpur clusters. The Ferozepur cluster also covers Moga, Muktsar, Fazilka, Bathinda, and Faridkot districts, while the other cluster comprises Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Kapurthala.
Aashirwad scheme: Punjab govt has not released funds for past 7 months
The Punjab government's Aashirwad scheme – earlier known as Shagun scheme – is in doldrums as not even a single beneficiary has been provided financial assistance under it since September last year. Under the scheme, the state government provides ₹51,000 aid for a girl's marriage to families belonging to scheduled caste, backward class and economically weaker section categories. The amount was enhanced from ₹21,000 in July last year.
Madhya Pradesh: Expansion work of Ujjain's Mahakal Temple complex underway
The expansion work of Mahakal Temple Corridor is underway in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain as its first phase is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The expansion work is worth ₹750 crore, said Ujjain DM Ashish Singh. "The temple complex is spread across two and a half hectares which will be expanded to 20 hectares. If the Rudrasagar is also included then it is 40 hectares," Singh said.
Two more students test Covid positive in Lucknow
Two Class 9 girls – one from St Joseph's Cathedral Senior Secondary School and another from Delhi Public School, Indira Nagar branch – tested positive for Covid-19, on Wednesday. Last week, two students of La Martiniere Girls College had tested positive. The CBSE Board exams will continue as scheduled, Fr Anil Parker, principal, St Joseph's Cathedral Senior Secondary School said. The management of DPS said they got the report of a Class 9 girl of their school, who tested positive for Covid-19.
