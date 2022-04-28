Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bring petro products under GST regime: Punjab AAP to Centre
Bring petro products under GST regime: Punjab AAP to Centre

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to states to reduce taxes on fuel prices, AAP’s state unit chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said the Centre had increased the tax on petroleum products by 250% in last five years
AAP's Punjab unit chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang
AAP’s Punjab unit chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang
Published on Apr 28, 2022 12:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday appealed to the Centre to bring petroleum products under the goods and services tax (GST) regime and reduce oil prices to give relief to common people.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to states to reduce taxes on fuel prices, AAP’s state unit chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said the Centre had increased the tax on petroleum products by 250% in last five years. “State governments cannot impose any additional taxes and the central government should, therefore, lend a helping by reducing prices,” he said.

Kang also pointed out that the state was passing through a difficult phase financially. There have been demands from time to time to include petroleum products, including petroleum, natural gas and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) under the GST, but it did not go through due to lack of consensus among states.

The AAP formed its government in Punjab last month following a massive victory in the state assembly elections.

In November 2021, the then Congress government had slashed the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, making them cheaper in the state by 10 and 5 per litre, respectively.

