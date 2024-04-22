 Broad daylight murder: 21-year-old stabbed to death over ₹100 in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
Broad daylight murder: 21-year-old stabbed to death over 100 in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 22, 2024 10:49 PM IST

Jagraon man and son stab 21-year-old to death over ₹100 at old grain market. CCTV captures incident. Police search for accused Balram Mishra and Lovish Mishra.

A Jagraon resident and his son stabbed a 21-year-old man to death with a sharp-edged weapon over 100 at the old grain market of Jagraon on Monday morning. The victim was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Shamsher. (HT File Photo)
Shamsher. (HT File Photo)

The incident was captured in the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area. The City Jagraon police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Police booked Balram Mishra of Jagraon and his son Lovish Mishra. The victim has been identified as Shamsher Singh alias Jatt of Karnail Gate of Jagraon, who was a labourer. The accused are also labourers.

City Jagraon station-house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Surinder Singh said that the accused used to set bets on cards games. They were setting bets on card games on Sunday night and had a verbal spat. The locals intervened and resolved the matter, following which they left the place and went to their homes.

The SHO added that on Monday morning, they confronted each other again at the old grain market and had a spat. According to police, the matter escalated and the accused stabbed Shamsher and fled, leaving him injured. The locals informed the police and rushed the victim to a hospital.

Sub-inspector Balbir Ram, who is investigating the case, said that the accused were absconding and a hunt was on for their arrest. Police found that the accused had indulged in a spat over 100.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Broad daylight murder: 21-year-old stabbed to death over 100 in Ludhiana
