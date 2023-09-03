Broken fences at Buddha Nullah hang in the air amid repair delays

The municipal corporation (MC) is facing criticism from city residents for their apparent failure to take action against the fences installed along the banks of Buddha Nullah that are on the verge of collapsing into the drain. Fences installed on the banks of Budhha Nullah on the verge of collapsing into the drain near Chandan Nagar in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The same comes after a few sections of the fencing had in July fallen into the nullah and raised concerns over the civic body’s commitment to safeguard the remaining fences in nearby areas.

The risk of more fences falling into the nullah is particularly apparent in Chandan Nagar and nearby areas.

The Smart City fencing project, worth ₹13.39 crore, is facing significant challenges and is yet to be completed. This project, designed to run alongside the Buddha Nullah, was launched as part of the Smart City Mission to curb pollution caused by the disposal of solid and plastic waste into the nullah. According to MC officials, the initial deadline for completion was set for December 31, 2022, but as of now, only 9.5 km of the total 14km intended stretch of the fencing has been completed.

There are still many sections where fencing is missing, raising questions about the significant investment made in this project. Additionally, some of the installed fencing has become dislodged from its intended position. Despite these issues, the MC authorities have not taken the necessary steps to rectify the situation and ensure the project’s success.

Sanjeev, resident of Chandan Nagar, stated, “The fencing, starting from the Chandan Nagar stretch, is inclined and vulnerable, with some parts possibly falling into the nullah. These fencing projects are costly and we urge the MC to repair or reinstall them to avoid wasting government funds.”

Amit Kumar from Shivpuri highlighted that solid waste continues to accumulate in the Buddha Nullah due to gaps in the fencing. Many of the fences are damaged and on the brink of collapsing. He calls on the authorities to complete the project to prevent further waste disposal into the nullah.

Executive engineer (MC) Balwinder Singh, while acknowledging the issues with the fencing, assured that measures will be taken to prevent them from collapsing, such as filling the gaps with sand. However, the decision to proceed with the remaining project is still awaiting approval from higher authorities.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said, “I will review the whole project, and the damaged and inclined fences will be repaired soon.”