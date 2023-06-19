Four from tricity make it to top 100; city lad gets AIR 4

Results released by the National Testing Agency on Sunday; brother of 2018 JEE Advanced topper, AIR 4 Raghav Goyal is tricity’s topper Raghav Goyal with his family. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Four students in the tricity bagged positions in the top 100 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, the results for which were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday.

Raghav Goyal with an All India Rank (AIR) 4 is the tricity’s topper and has got the highest rank that the city has seen in the past few years in this examination. A student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, Raghav’s elder brother Pranav Goyal had also cleared the JEE Advanced exam in 2018 and had got AIR 1 in 2018. Ever since then, only his brother has come close to achieving this feat. While Raghav said his family hadn’t put any pressure on him, whenever people found out that his brother did well in this exam, they expected him to excel as well.

Raghav had also topped the city in JEE Main exam, the results of which were declared in April. He had secured AIR 20 in that. At that time, he was unsure where he wanted to study and had not hoped for such a high rank, but now his mind is set on pursuing computer science engineering from IIT Bombay.

Raghav’s father Pankaj Goyal, who is a businessman, said his son had made the family proud. His grandfather, who was a physics professor, said the entire family had contributed to Raghav’s rank. He used to counsel Raghav if he didn’t perform well while preparing.

Moulik Jindal, who scored AIR 19 in JEE Advanced, was also among the city’s toppers in JEE Main but he considerably improved his national rank this time as compared to AIR 75 in JEE Main. Also, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, Moulik said there was a friendly rivalry between him and Raghav Goyal and they both used to study together in coaching and in school.

His elder brother Sanchit Jindal had also cracked the exam earlier and is currently pursuing computer science engineering from IIT Bombay, something that Moulik wants to pursue as well. While he would study 10-12 hours a day, he used to relax by playing Nintendo games.

Kamyak Channa with an AIR 31 had been a student of DAV Public School, Sector 8, since the beginning. An only child, he was always interested in computers and now wants to pursue computer science engineering from IIT Bombay.

He was a district-level chess player and won a gold for his school in 2018 but now plays chess as a hobby.

He also scored AIR 21 in JEE Main exam earlier and said that while JEE Main is more formula based, he changed the style of preparation to deal with the advanced exam’s tougher curriculum.

These three students were all able to do better than last year’s topper of JEE Advanced from the tricity, Chinmay Khokhar who had scored AIR 42. Last year, six students were in the top 100 from the tricity, but this time there are four.

Harsh Taya, who scored AIR 68, is also a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, and a resident of Sector 34.

Both his father Ashok Kumar and mother Suman Lata are teachers in government schools of the city. He wants to pursue computer science engineering from IIT Delhi.

.