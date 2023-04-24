Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Two brothers held for snatching, 10 mobile phones seized

Ludhiana: Two brothers held for snatching, 10 mobile phones seized

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 24, 2023 12:32 AM IST

The accused, identified as Vishal Sharma of Kot Mangal Singh and his brother Saurav Sharma, have been arrested for snatchings and 10 mobile phones have been recovered from their possession

The Division number 6 police on Sunday arrested two brothers for snatchings and recovered 10 mobile phones from their possession.

An FIR against unidentified accused under sections 379-B of the IPC has been registered. (iStock)

The accused have been identified as Vishal Sharma of Kot Mangal Singh and his brother Saurav Sharma.

ASI Amrik Singh, who is investigating the case, said that Kishan Kumar, a resident of Gurpal Nagar approached the police on April 18 stating that he was going home from Gill Road when the accused intercepted his way and robbed him of his mobile phone and fled.

The ASI said that the police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused under sections 379-B of the IPC. He said that the accused were involved in snatchings for a long time. Apart from mobile phones, a sharp-edged weapon and a motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from their possession.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police ipc brothers
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP