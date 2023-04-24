Ludhiana: Two brothers held for snatching, 10 mobile phones seized

The Division number 6 police on Sunday arrested two brothers for snatchings and recovered 10 mobile phones from their possession.

An FIR against unidentified accused under sections 379-B of the IPC has been registered. (iStock)

The accused have been identified as Vishal Sharma of Kot Mangal Singh and his brother Saurav Sharma.

ASI Amrik Singh, who is investigating the case, said that Kishan Kumar, a resident of Gurpal Nagar approached the police on April 18 stating that he was going home from Gill Road when the accused intercepted his way and robbed him of his mobile phone and fled.

The ASI said that the police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused under sections 379-B of the IPC. He said that the accused were involved in snatchings for a long time. Apart from mobile phones, a sharp-edged weapon and a motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from their possession.

