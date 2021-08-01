Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Brows raised over one-year extension to Bathinda DSP
chandigarh news

Brows raised over one-year extension to Bathinda DSP

A blue-eyed boy of the ruling Congress, Gurjit Singh Romana, deputed as a DSP-1 in Bathinda since July 2018, been granted re-employment even as the Punjab government’s policy scrapped service extension policy for its employees from March 31, 2020
By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 12:55 AM IST
DSP Gurjit Singh Romana. (HT Photo)

A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) has been granted a one-year extension in service by the state home department.

A blue-eyed boy of the ruling Congress, Gurjit Singh Romana, deputed as a DSP-1 in Bathinda since July 2018, been granted re-employment even as the Punjab government’s policy scrapped service extension policy for its employees from March 31, 2020.

Officially, Romana retired on Saturday. But Bathinda senior superintendent of police BS Virk said he will continue duty from Sunday.

According to an official order issued by the state home department on July 26, Romana’s re-employment tenure will end on July 31, 2022, and he will not be entitled to promotion during the extension period.

Additional chief secretary, home, Anurag Agarwal said Romana’s extension was not a violation of the policy. “The Punjab government can grant re-employment to anyone in exceptional cases,” he added.

The decision of re-employment has not gone well with the government officials, who claim several employees were unable to apply for the extension due to new rules.

A senior Punjab civil service (PCS) officer said the government decided to do away with the policy of granting extension in service to open opportunities to the unemployed.

President of the Punjab Civil Service (PCS) Officers Association Manjeet Singh said according to the policy, no state government employee can enjoy re-employment.

A media-savvy cop, Romana was in the thick of controversy in 2017 when he was indicted in two departmental inquiries for releasing an accused in a drug case. He was held guilty for his suspected role in the FIR lodged against Gobind Gupta for allegedly having an illegal stock of 1,500 habit-forming tablets.

Gupta, who was arrested on April 10, 2017, was released within 10 days of lodging the FIR at Bathinda’s Nehianwala police station after a court granted him bail. In the cancellation report, Romana had reportedly cited a drug inspector’s statement claiming that the accused, Gupta, had the licence to sell and purchase such medicines.

Official sources confirmed that no action was taken against Romana as the internal report later concluded that “Gupta’s release was a mistake on the part of Romana and not a deliberate attempt. The accused in drug case was re-arrested.”

Romana said his official track record remained clean and he did not seek any political favour. “Extension in service by the government confirms my impeccable professional conduct,” Romana said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

Woman bags world record title for her mouth gap. Watch video

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch

Katha Samrat
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP