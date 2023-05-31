Anantnag targeted killing: Family’s sole breadwinner, Deepu leaves behind pregnant wife, differently abled kin

Living in acute penury in a mud house that may collapse anytime this monsoon, the family of Deepu is in a state of shock and utter disbelief following his brutal killing in Anantnag on Monday evening.

Wife of Deepu, who was shot dead by terrorists, in an inconsolable state, in Udhampur on Tuesday. (ANI)

The sole-bread winner had left home three months ago in the hope of earning two square meals a day for his family comprising his old father, his elder brother Raju, his sister-in-law, their two minor children and his pregnant wife.

Deepu, 28, was shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag district where he worked in a circus, on Monday evening.

“Our father suffers from hearing and visual impairment. I also lost my sight four years ago. Deepu was the sole bread earner of our family. He spoke to us around 8 pm on Monday and promised to send some money home. We never thought that someone would kill him,” said Raju, Deepu’s elder brother.

“We both are unable to work and earn money for the family. We are completely destroyed. We want justice. What was our fault,” he added.

Deepu’s old and infirm father, who can barely walk with a walking stick, said that his son worked at a circus in Anantnag.

“A contractor has taken him along. There are 80 to 90 boys who work with him. He is a big contractor,” said the old man, unaware of the tragedy that has befallen the poor family.

Deepu’s wife, brother, sister-in-law and two young children wept inconsolably.

The family lived in Thial village in Majalta area of Udhampur district.

A glance at the dilapidated mud house that comprised a room and a kitchen with thatched roof and a cot in the small open verandah amply conveyed their penury.

By 1 pm, no one from the administration had visited the family to console it. However, Udhampur deputy magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya said every possible help shall be provided to the family. Deepu was attacked near Janglat Mandi in Anantnag where the circus team was camping.

