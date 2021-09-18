Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSF allows 300 visitors a day to Wagah-Attari retreat ceremony

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:23 AM IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) allowed visitors to the Beating Retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border’s joint check post (JCP) after around one-and-a half year.

The JCP, which comprises a gallery with a capacity to accommodate nearly 30,000 spectators to witness the flag lowering ceremony at the zero line of India and Pakistan border, was closed for the spectators in the first week of March 2020.

A senior BSF official said they are allowing a maximum of 300 spectators at the ceremony since Wednesday. The entry to the JCP is on first come, first served basis.

The BSF resumed the ceremony, which is performed daily in the evening, in February this year after 10 months.

Due to the closure of the JCP, thousands of traders and small vendors had been hit and they were demanding early re-opening of the gallery.

