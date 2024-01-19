BSF busts drug smuggling bid in Ferozepur, seizes 3 kg heroin

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops patrolling the Indo-Pak border in Ferozepur recovered three kilograms of heroin on Friday. Following an extensive search of the area, at approximately 04:30 pm, another sock containing one packet of heroin (weight 1 kg) was discovered. (HT File)

In a release, BSF authorities revealed that during a routine morning area domination and search operation near Lal Singh ke Jhugge village, BSF personnel spotted a suspicious object lying in a farming field at around 9:35 am.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Upon inspection, it was found to be a sock containing two packets of heroin (weight 2 kgs).

Following an extensive search of the area, at approximately 04:30 pm, another sock containing one packet of heroin (weight 1 kg) was discovered.