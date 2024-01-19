close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF busts drug smuggling bid in Ferozepur, seizes 3 kg heroin

BSF busts drug smuggling bid in Ferozepur, seizes 3 kg heroin

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Jan 20, 2024 05:50 AM IST

In a release, BSF authorities revealed that during a routine morning area domination and search operation near Lal Singh ke Jhugge village, BSF personnel spotted a suspicious object lying in a farming field at around 9:35 am.

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops patrolling the Indo-Pak border in Ferozepur recovered three kilograms of heroin on Friday.

Following an extensive search of the area, at approximately 04:30 pm, another sock containing one packet of heroin (weight 1 kg) was discovered. (HT File)
Following an extensive search of the area, at approximately 04:30 pm, another sock containing one packet of heroin (weight 1 kg) was discovered. (HT File)

In a release, BSF authorities revealed that during a routine morning area domination and search operation near Lal Singh ke Jhugge village, BSF personnel spotted a suspicious object lying in a farming field at around 9:35 am.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Upon inspection, it was found to be a sock containing two packets of heroin (weight 2 kgs).

Following an extensive search of the area, at approximately 04:30 pm, another sock containing one packet of heroin (weight 1 kg) was discovered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On