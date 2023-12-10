BSF data: Four-fold rise in Pak drones seizures at Punjab border in a year

The number of Pakistan drones seized while attempting to smuggle narcotics and weapons into India along the 553-km long Punjab border recorded a four-fold increase between 2021 and 2022, data shared by Border Security Force showed.

As many as 42 of the total 50 drones recovered since October were reported from Tarn Taran Bhikhiwind and Amritsar Attari districts’ police sub-divisions. were from the two areas. (HT file)

According to the findings, forces seized 21 drones trying to sneak into the Indian airspace last year. The figure for this year, until December 9, has already jumped to 91. Notably, 50 drones have been intercepted in the past two-month period, from October 2 to December 9, alone by BSF and Punjab Police.

Officials have attributed the spike to the availability of cheaper and smaller Chinese drones. A senior Punjab Police official heading anti-cross-border-smuggling operations said, “Earlier, large drones costing around ₹18 to 20 lakh per piece were used by Pakistani smugglers. These big drones are capable of carrying 5 to 15 kg of load.”

“These drones were being shot down by BSF. Now, the Pakistani smugglers seem to have changed their tactics to avoid big losses and are using smaller Chinese drones, which cost around ₹1 lakh per piece. These smaller and cheaper drones can carry a load of 400 to 500 gm only. For sending large quantities of contrabands, the Pakistani smugglers are sending more drones,” the officer added.

A senior BSF official not wishing to be named said, “We have installed an anti-drone technology on the border, which is helping us intercept the drones as soon as they enter the Indian airspace. Besides, we are conducting joint operations with Punjab Police to tackle the threat of smuggling happening with the use of drones.”

Bhikhiwind deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Preetinder Singh said, “We have deployed more than 100 personnel on the border providing them with six special patrolling cars and 12 motorcycles. Besides recovering drones, we have also arrested several accused who were tasked to collect the airdropped consignments in the period of last two months.”

“We have given ₹1 lakh price each to around six individuals who provided us information leading to the recovery of drones and contraband. We are getting full support from the border villagers,” he added.

Attari DSP Gurinderpal Singh Nagra, meanwhile, said increased coordination with BSF and village defence committees has been proving successful, adding, “Besides recovering drones, we have also arrested several smugglers and recovered around 25 kg of heroin in our subdivision in the last one month.”

“We have installed joint 24x7 check-posts with BSF at all sensitive points. These nakas have been equipped with modern facilities. Our personnel have also been provided with bullet proof vehicles, jackets, and patrolling vehicles. These nakas work swiftly after hearing buzzing sounds of drones,” he added.

Sharing details about the drones, another Punjab Police officer said, “Most of the drones which are being seized are China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classics. The recovered drones are less than the drones, which stealthily retreat after airdropping consignments. These drones are being recovered as they fall down after technical glitches.”