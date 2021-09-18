BSF DG reviews security scenario on Indo-Pak border

The newly appointed director general of the Border Security Force (BSF), Pankaj Kumar Singh, on Friday visited RS Pura and Arnia sectors along the Indo-Pak International Border in Jammu and took stock of the situation.

The DG was accompanied by BSF IG (Jammu Frontier) NS Jamwal and other officers.

Jamwal told Singh about the complexities of management of RS Pura and Arnia border area under prevailing security scenario.

“The BSF DG reviewed the overall deployment of BSF and the domination plan. He also visited the critical areas of Aik nullah, Phalku nullah and other areas of RS Pura and Arnia border areas and held discussion with sector and unit commanders on the ground and reviewed security situation,” said a spokesperson.

He also interacted with jawans through a ‘Sainik Sammelan’.

On Thursday, the DG had visited the critical areas of Basantar river, Tarnah nullah, Bain nullah, Chhap nullah and other regions prone to infiltration in Samba and Kathua districts.

On August 16, the former DG, SS Deswal, had said that Afghanistan situation was being closely monitored.