Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF DG reviews security scenario on Indo-Pak border
chandigarh news

BSF DG reviews security scenario on Indo-Pak border

BSF DG Pankaj Kumar Singh had on Thursday visited Basantar river, Tarnah nullah, Bain nullah, Chhap nullah and other areas prone to infiltration in Samba and Kathua districts in J&K
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 04:10 AM IST
BSF DG Pankaj Kumar Singh addressing the media. He visited RS Pura and Arnia sectors to review security scenario on Indo-Pak border on Friday. (HT Photo)

The newly appointed director general of the Border Security Force (BSF), Pankaj Kumar Singh, on Friday visited RS Pura and Arnia sectors along the Indo-Pak International Border in Jammu and took stock of the situation.

The DG was accompanied by BSF IG (Jammu Frontier) NS Jamwal and other officers.

Jamwal told Singh about the complexities of management of RS Pura and Arnia border area under prevailing security scenario.

“The BSF DG reviewed the overall deployment of BSF and the domination plan. He also visited the critical areas of Aik nullah, Phalku nullah and other areas of RS Pura and Arnia border areas and held discussion with sector and unit commanders on the ground and reviewed security situation,” said a spokesperson.

He also interacted with jawans through a ‘Sainik Sammelan’.

On Thursday, the DG had visited the critical areas of Basantar river, Tarnah nullah, Bain nullah, Chhap nullah and other regions prone to infiltration in Samba and Kathua districts.

RELATED STORIES

On August 16, the former DG, SS Deswal, had said that Afghanistan situation was being closely monitored.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

In brief: Kishtwar police arrest another former militant

Won’t allow enemies of peace to disturb it: J&K DGP

Dalai Lama wishes PM Modi on his 71st birthday

Himachal logs 209 Covid cases
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP