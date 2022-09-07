Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition

BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition

Published on Sep 07, 2022 02:56 PM IST

The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka (HT Photo)
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka.

The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. The BSF personnel asked the smugglers to stop, and also fired at them, but they managed to flee.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village of Fazilka. (HT PHOTO)
Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village of Fazilka. (HT PHOTO)

“Alert troops of 66 battalions of BSF within 24 hours again foiled another Pak-based smugglers’ attempt to smuggle heroin in Muhar Jamsher village of Fazilka. BSF fired on smugglers who ran away taking advantage of darkness,” said BSF.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.

