Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF foils infiltration bid along IB in Jammu
chandigarh news

BSF foils infiltration bid along IB in Jammu

The Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted armed infiltrators’ attempt to sneak into the country after a brief gunfight at the International Border (IB)
The incident occurred in Arnia sector around 9.30 pm on Sunday when alert BSF troops observed suspicious movement close to the IB. They challenged the persons who fired on the troops and fled in the face of retaliation. (Representative Image/HT File)
The incident occurred in Arnia sector around 9.30 pm on Sunday when alert BSF troops observed suspicious movement close to the IB. They challenged the persons who fired on the troops and fled in the face of retaliation. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 03:14 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted armed infiltrators’ attempt to sneak into the country after a brief gunfight at the International Border (IB), a senior officer said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Arnia sector around 9.30 pm on Sunday when alert BSF troops observed suspicious movement close to the IB. They challenged the persons who fired on the troops and fled in the face of retaliation, he said.

“BSF retaliated by firing a few bursts (of gunfire) due to which they retreated. A search of the area was carried out Monday morning but nothing (incriminating) was recovered,” he said.

Security has been tightened across J&K in the wake of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, which will begin on June 30, after a two-year Covid induced hiatus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out