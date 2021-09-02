Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
BSF foils infiltration bid in Punjab, Pakistani intruder held
BSF foils infiltration bid in Punjab, Pakistani intruder held

Intruder admitted to Ferozepur civil hospital with bullet wound on thigh; two accomplices flee back to Pakistan
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 12:50 PM IST
The Pakistani intruder, who received a bullet wound in the thigh, being treated at the civil hospital in Ferozepur on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an infiltration bid and arrested a Pakistani intruder, who was injured in the firing, while two of his accomplices fled back from the border in Ferozepur district early on Thursday.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajpal Singh said the intruder suffered a bullet wound on his thigh and was undergoing treatment at the civil hospital.

Also read: Will Taliban act against Al Qaeda’s Kashmir agenda?

Police sources said he is a resident of Pattonwala village in Pakistan’s Kasur district that shares its boundary with Ferozepur.

Police sources said the intruders were trying to smuggle narcotics into India in the Ram Lal Chowki area of Ferozepur.

Though the BSF is yet to issue an official statement, the SSP said: “Suspicious movement was observed on the border and BSF personnel fired in that direction, injuring the Pakistani intruder. Two of his accomplices fled back to Pakistan.”

