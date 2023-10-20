Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF jawan ‘dies by suicide’ in Kupwara

BSF jawan ‘dies by suicide’ in Kupwara

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Oct 20, 2023 09:28 AM IST

News agencies quoting unnamed officials said that the BSF jawan shot himself with his service revolver in Kupwara after learning that his wife died by suicide on Tuesday in Rajasthan. The two had married some eight months ago, the reports said.

A Border Security Force jawan allegedly died by suicide in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. While officials were tight-lipped, reports said that the jawan took the extreme step after his wife in Rajasthan had taken her life on Tuesday.

A BSF jawan allegedly died by suicide in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. While officials were tight-lipped, reports said that the jawan took the extreme step after his wife in Rajasthan had taken her life on Tuesday. (Representational image)

News agencies quoting unnamed officials said that the jawan shot himself with his service revolver in Kupwara after learning that his wife died by suicide on Tuesday in Rajasthan. The two had married some eight months ago, the reports said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Police in Kashmir refused to share details about the incident while BSF didn’t release any information about the incident.

SSP Kupwara Yougal Kumar Manhas said that he was on leave. A call to SHO Kupwara police station Rafiq Ahmad was picked up by his assistant saying he was in a meeting. The police station’s other officials refused to share any details.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kupwara district wife suicide
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP