BSF jawan ‘dies by suicide’ in Kupwara

A Border Security Force jawan allegedly died by suicide in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. While officials were tight-lipped, reports said that the jawan took the extreme step after his wife in Rajasthan had taken her life on Tuesday.

News agencies quoting unnamed officials said that the jawan shot himself with his service revolver in Kupwara after learning that his wife died by suicide on Tuesday in Rajasthan. The two had married some eight months ago, the reports said.

Police in Kashmir refused to share details about the incident while BSF didn’t release any information about the incident.

SSP Kupwara Yougal Kumar Manhas said that he was on leave. A call to SHO Kupwara police station Rafiq Ahmad was picked up by his assistant saying he was in a meeting. The police station’s other officials refused to share any details.

