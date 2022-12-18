BSF launches search operation after drone spotted in Gurdaspur

GURDASPUR The border security force (BSF) launched a search operation on Sunday morning after a Pakistani drone was spotted sneaking into the Indian territory near the Chandu Wadala border outpost (BoP) in Gurdaspur district on Saturday night.

The incident took place at around 11:30 pm when the troopers of the 6 Rangers Battalion noticed a humming sound of a suspected flying object.

BSF’s Gurdaspur DIG Prabhakar Joshi said the troopers on duty fired 40 rounds of bullets, besides launching six illumination bombs in the sky. The suspected drone managed to retreat, he said.

“We conducted a search operation in coordination with the sister agencies, including Punjab Police, in the area, but nothing suspicious was found,” he added.

Earlier in November, a Pakistani drone was shot down by two women constables in the Gurdaspur sector.

The movements of drones trying to smuggle arms, drugs and explosives have been noticed to increase by the BSF this year.

