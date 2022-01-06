BSF lodges strong protest against Pak’s bid to push arms, ammo into Indian side

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday lodged a strong protest with Pak Rangers against attempts to push arms, ammunition and narcotics besides drone activities on the 198km Indo-Pak International Border during a sector commander-level meeting in Suchetgarh area between the two border guarding forces.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian delegation was led by Surjit Singh, DIG, BSF, and Pakistan delegation was led by Brigadier Fahd, Sector Commander, Pakistan Rangers, Sialkot Sector.

This was the first sector commander-level meeting in 2022. “During the meeting, commanders of both the border guarding forces discussed various issues. The BSF delegation laid emphasis on the infiltration attempts by Pakistan-based rogue elements and recovery of arms and ammunition besides narcotics on the IB,” said BSF DIG SPS Sandhu.

“A very strong protest was also lodged by the BSF commander regarding all these nefarious attempts from across the border by Pakistani elements, especially the recent bid of smuggling arms, ammunition and narcotics which were seized by BSF in Ramgarh sector on Monday,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“BSF also strictly objected to the drone operations carried out by Pakistan. Other issues like construction work by Pak Rangers close to IB and intrusion by Pak elements were also discussed,” said the DIG.

Both the sides also stressed upon a better communication between the field commanders to resolve all operational matter to maintain peace and harmony at the IB.

“The meeting was held in a very positive, cordial and constructive atmosphere. Both sides agreed to conduct such meetings at regular intervals for better understanding,” said the DIG.

On Monday, arms, ammunition and narcotics were seized at Ramgarh along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, hours after a Pakistani intruder was shot dead in the adjoining Arnia area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The seizure included three AK-47 rifles with five magazines, four pistols with seven magazines, 10 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition , seven rounds of 9 mm BALL and five packets of heroin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON