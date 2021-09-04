BSF opens fire on drone at border village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

The Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire upon a drone flying into Indian territory along the border with Pakistan near Rajoke village of Bhikhiwind sub division early on Saturday.

Also read: China with Pak support has advantage in Taliban ruled Afghanistan

In a release, the BSF said that alert personnel of the 103 Battalion heard a humming and buzzing sound in the air near Rajoke border out post (BoP) at 2am. They fired towards the flying object though a search of the area did not yield anything suspicious.

Rajoke was in the news in 2019 when Punjab Police found for the first time that drones were being used by Pakistan to smuggle arms and ammunition through the BoP.

KZF module busted, four held

Police busted a Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) module in September 2019 with the arrest of four persons. Five AK-47 rifles along with 16 magazines and 472 rounds of ammunition, four China-made pistols along with eight magazines and 72 rounds of ammunition, nine hand-grenades, five satellite phones along with ancillary equipment, two mobile phones, two wireless sets and ₹10 lakh in fake currency were recovered from the accused.

The border state of Punjab is already on high alert after a tiffin box bomb, packed with over 2kg of RDX, was recovered from a village in Amritsar that was allegedly dropped by a drone flying in from Pakistan last month.