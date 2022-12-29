Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSF, Panjab University ink pact to improve performance of athletes

Published on Dec 29, 2022 02:16 AM IST

(From left) BSF additional director general PV Rama Sastry, PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar, PU registrar YP Verma, and BSF inspector general Mridul Sonowal signing the MoU.
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Border Security Force (BSF) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Panjab University (PU) on Tuesday to improve performance of sports persons and better management of sports injuries by the use of scientific methodologies.

The MoU was signed by PV Rama Sastry, ADG, BSF and Yajvender Pal Verma, Panjab University registrar in presence of PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar.

Both the institutions have committed themselves to set new benchmarks in the area of sports through joint ventures including sports and its allied field academic program, exchange of expertise with each other and the exchange of information about coaching using scientific techniques, benefitting both institutions mutually.

