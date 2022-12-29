BSF, Panjab University ink pact to improve performance of athletes

The Border Security Force (BSF) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Panjab University (PU) on Tuesday to improve performance of sports persons and better management of sports injuries by the use of scientific methodologies.

The MoU was signed by PV Rama Sastry, ADG, BSF and Yajvender Pal Verma, Panjab University registrar in presence of PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar.

Both the institutions have committed themselves to set new benchmarks in the area of sports through joint ventures including sports and its allied field academic program, exchange of expertise with each other and the exchange of information about coaching using scientific techniques, benefitting both institutions mutually.