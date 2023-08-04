Punjab: Man marching towards BSF personnel shot dead near Pakistan border

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel shot dead an unidentified man marching towards them aggressively near the barbed fencing along the India-Pakistan border on Friday morning, officials said. The BSF official said when the man kept marching aggressively despite the warnings, the personnel opened fire in self-defence. (Representational photo)

According to a BSF official, the incident occurred around 4am near Bhikiwind-Khalra village in Tarn Taran district.

He said BSF personnel warned the man repeatedly after spotting him come towards them.

The official said when the man kept marching aggressively despite the warnings, the personnel opened fire in self-defence.

A police official said efforts were on to ascertain the identity of the man and how he reached the barbed fencing.