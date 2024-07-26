 BSF, police recover 2kg heroin, drone in Gurdaspur - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
BSF, police recover 2kg heroin, drone in Gurdaspur

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 26, 2024 08:02 AM IST

In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police on Thursday recovered a drone and 2.241 kg of heroin from a paddy field adjacent to Agwan village in Gurdaspur district

In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police on Thursday recovered a drone and 2.241 kg of heroin from a paddy field adjacent to Agwan village in Gurdaspur district.

In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police on Thursday recovered a drone and 2.241 kg of heroin from a paddy field adjacent to Agwan village in Gurdaspur district.
In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police on Thursday recovered a drone and 2.241 kg of heroin from a paddy field adjacent to Agwan village in Gurdaspur district.

“Based on a reliable information about presence of a drone in border area of Gurdaspur district, a joint search operation by the BSF and Punjab Police was conducted in the suspected area,” said a BSF spokesperson.

“During the search, the troops recovered a drone from a paddy field near Agwan village followed by recovery of a packet of suspected heroin weighing 2.241kg from an area adjacent to the same village. The narcotics were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and an improvised nylon hook along with two illuminating sticks was also found attached to the packet. The recovered drone has been identified as China-made DJI Matrice 300 RTK,” he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / BSF, police recover 2kg heroin, drone in Gurdaspur
© 2024 HindustanTimes
