BSF recovers ammunition in Gurdaspur

ByHT Correspondent, Gurdaspur
Jan 30, 2025 10:47 PM IST

BSF personnel on Thursday recovered a consignment of arms and ammunition from Dera Baba Nanak area of Gurdaspur district.

BSF troops recovered two pistols 9mm along with four pistol magazines and 10 live rounds from a wheat field ahead of border security fence adjacent to Metla village (HT Photo)
On the input about presence of a suspected item ahead of border security fence in the border area, a search operation by BSF was conducted in the suspected area.

During the search operation, at about 3.45 pm, the BSF troops recovered two pistols 9mm along with four pistol magazines and 10 live rounds from a wheat field ahead of border security fence adjacent to Metla village, said a spokesperson.

Sllegedly smuggled from Pakistan, the pistols and ammunition were found inside a blue-coloured polythene carry bag covered with a cotton cloth.

