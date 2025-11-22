Search
Sat, Nov 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

BSF recovers drone, ICE, pistol in two operations in Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Nov 22, 2025 12:48 pm IST

BSF seized a drone, crystal meth, and pistol parts in Ferozepur, India, during two operations along the India-Pakistan border.

The Border Security Force recovered a drone, ICE (crystal methamphetamine) drug and pistol parts in two operations along the India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur district, BSF officials said on Saturday.

The BSF team with the drone and packet containing the drug in Kamal Wala village of Ferozepur on Saturday. (HT Photo)
The BSF team with the drone and packet containing the drug in Kamal Wala village of Ferozepur on Saturday. (HT Photo)

In the first incident, BSF personnel acted on a tip-off and searched a field near the border village of Changa Rai Uttar, where they recovered a pistol frame (without slide and barrel) concealed under cover of the crop.

In an operation on Friday, the BSF recovered a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone along with a packet containing the contraband weighing 566g from Kamal Wala village in Ferozepur.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / BSF recovers drone, ICE, pistol in two operations in Ferozepur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized a drone, crystal methamphetamine, and pistol parts along the India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur district. Following a tip-off, BSF recovered a pistol frame in Changa Rai Uttar and, in a separate operation, a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone with 566 grams of ICE from Kamal Wala village. These operations underscore ongoing border security challenges.