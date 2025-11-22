BSF recovers drone, ICE, pistol in two operations in Ferozepur

The Border Security Force recovered a drone, ICE (crystal methamphetamine) drug and pistol parts in two operations along the India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur district, BSF officials said on Saturday. The BSF team with the drone and packet containing the drug in Kamal Wala village of Ferozepur on Saturday. (HT Photo)

In the first incident, BSF personnel acted on a tip-off and searched a field near the border village of Changa Rai Uttar, where they recovered a pistol frame (without slide and barrel) concealed under cover of the crop.

In an operation on Friday, the BSF recovered a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone along with a packet containing the contraband weighing 566g from Kamal Wala village in Ferozepur.