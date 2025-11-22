BSF recovers drone, ICE, pistol in two operations in Ferozepur

BSF seized a drone, crystal meth, and pistol parts in Ferozepur, India, during two operations along the India-Pakistan border.
The Border Security Force recovered a drone, ICE (crystal methamphetamine) drug and pistol parts in two operations along the India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur district, BSF officials said on Saturday.
In the first incident, BSF personnel acted on a tip-off and searched a field near the border village of Changa Rai Uttar, where they recovered a pistol frame (without slide and barrel) concealed under cover of the crop.
In an operation on Friday, the BSF recovered a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone along with a packet containing the contraband weighing 566g from Kamal Wala village in Ferozepur.